Juventus has joined the race for Bologna striker Santiago Castro, who has been impressing in Serie A this season. The Bianconeri are always on the lookout for exciting talents from other Italian clubs, and the 20-year-old Argentine fits that profile perfectly. Castro only moved to Serie A this year, joining Bologna when Thiago Motta was still in charge, and he has quickly become one of their key players.

Despite his young age, Castro has already shown his potential to be one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football. His performances have made him stand out, and Juventus sees the opportunity to snap him up early before other clubs make their move. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have added Castro to their shopping list as they look to secure his signature.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus is well aware that other clubs are also interested in the talented forward, and they are pushing to be the first to make a move for him. Dusan Vlahovic is currently the team’s main striker, but the Serbian has been carrying a heavy burden as the only fit forward in the squad. Adding a player like Castro to the mix could provide much-needed support to Vlahovic, helping to ease the pressure on him and giving Juventus more options up front.

With his talent and potential, Castro could become a valuable member of Juventus’ squad in the future. While the team already boasts some of the best players in Italy, the addition of Castro would bring even more excitement to the squad. His performances for Bologna have made it clear that he has a bright future ahead, and Juventus should act swiftly to bring him to Allianz Stadium while they have the chance.