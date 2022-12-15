Report – Juventus is eyeing a Napoli director

Juventus is eyeing Napoli Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli as they look to build a new leadership group next month.

The Bianconeri previous president and his board have resigned, opening the door for new men to take the club to new heights.

Giuntoli has done an amazing job at Napoli, and they are currently at the top of the Serie A table, a position Juve wants to occupy.

The club’s new board members will struggle to reach the level of success Andrea Agnelli and his board enjoyed as the club’s leader, but they will go for the best hands.

A report on Calciomercato claims they consider the Partenopei director one man who can easily take them to the next level, but it will be hard to convince him to join them and Napoli will not want to lose him.

Juve FC Says

We need the best hands to remain around the top of Italian football and Giuntoli has proven he can do an amazing job if he is given a chance to do it.

We have some of the finest talents around on our books now and a good sporting director will affect the quality of talents we attract to the Allianz Stadium.