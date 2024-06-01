Juventus has added Albanian left-back Mario Mitaj to their shopping list for this summer’s transfer window as he shines at Lokomotiv Moscow.

The men in black and white have several players they want to add to their squad, and the list continues to expand.

One position they will strengthen before next season begins is their left-back spot.

They are losing Alex Sandro, and the club remains open to selling Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior.

This will create a significant void in their squad that needs to be addressed, and Mitaj is one of their targets.

An Albanian coach made this known as he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Mario Mitaj: he plays for Lokomotiv Moscow and I know he is followed a lot by Juventus. Muci from Besiktas is very promising, he will assert himself. And then Armando Broja, but he is already known to most people.”

Juve FC Says

We have to improve our squad, and Mitaj looks like a decent player to add to our group.

Although he is only 20, he is already a regular starter for his present club and has been improving.

If we have watched him enough and are confident that he can do a good job for us, then we should step up our efforts to sign him.