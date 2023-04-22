Report – Juventus is in the race for 20-year-old Valencia player

Juventus wants to sign Valencia star Yunus Musah as they eye more reinforcements at the end of this season.

The American has been in fine form for some time after showing his worth at the World Cup. Valencia knows clubs will look to add him to their squad when the season ends and are preparing for life without him.

Tuttojuve reveals Juve is one of the clubs looking to add him to their group in Turin when next they are in the market.

The Bianconeri have trusted young players with chances this term, and we expect that to continue in the next campaign.

Joining Max Allegri’s men will be a huge step up for Musah, but he will want to do better than the other American on Juve’s book, Weston McKennie.

JuveFC Says

Musah is just 20 and has been in fine form, which means he has a big career ahead of him.

Adding him to our group now guarantees that he will be with us during the peak of his career.

However, we must be certain he is a player that Allegri wants before we make an approach.

Otherwise, he might be sent to our Next Gen side and Musah is too big for that demotion.