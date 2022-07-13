Report – Juventus is interested in a Vicenza talent Tommaso Mancini

Juventus has been targeting very young players in recent seasons and they have now been linked with a move for Vicenza’s Tommaso Mancini.

The 17-year-old forward is one of Italy’s brightest youngsters now and several top clubs have been scouting him.

He has played in most Azzurri youth teams until the under-19s and has caught the attention of fans around the nation.

Juve also wants to add him to their squad and the Bianconeri have started on their plans to secure his signature, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims in 10 days, he becomes 18 and he will leave his present club, but Juve is not the only suitor he has.

Empoli and AC Milan are also keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Juve will send him to their under23 team, which could be an issue if his other suitors promise to make him a member of their senior squad straightaway.

Juve FC Says

Mancini is a very talented youngster and he will benefit from the coaching available on our under23 team.

However, a move for him will only become successful if his other suitors don’t have a better plan for his growth.

As a youngster, he will want to join a club that will give him a better chance of playing first-team football soonest.