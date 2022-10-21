Transfer News

Report – Juventus is interested in signing Lyon youngster

October 21, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Juventus is now focused on signing young players and a new name on their radar is Lyon’s Malo Gusto, according to TuttoJuve.

The youngster has emerged as an important player for the Ligue 1 club this season and top European sides are circling him.

He is just 19 but is now the first-choice right-back at the French giants, which means he will play more than enough matches to aid his development.

Juve lacks a natural right-back in their squad, with Max Allegri using either Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio or Danilo.

Cuadrado is leaving the club, and Danilo has recently played as a midfielder or a centre-back.

Gusto could become the long-term solution to that position if we add him to our squad.

Juve FC Says

Last season was Gusto’s first full campaign as a professional player and he might not have enough experience to play for a top club like Juve.

However, we could still sign him and allow him to spend some time as an understudy to the experienced men ahead of him before he becomes our first choice.

Lyon knows how to develop talent, but their players never leave them cheaply, especially if the individual is still very young.

