Report – Juventus is keen on landing Barcelona Brazilian star

Ronald Araújo has emerged as one of the finest defenders in Europe in this campaign at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan showed his class over the weekend when he helped Barca to beat Real Madrid.

He was tasked with keeping the in-form Vinicius Junior quiet in the game, and he did that in style.

The Brazilian struggled to make an impact in the game and Barca won, but his future at the Spanish side remains up in the air.

He would be a free agent at the end of next season and the Blaugrana are struggling to get him on a new deal now.

This has opened the door for other clubs to attempt landing him.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus is one of his serious suitors and the Bianconeri will push to sign him at the end of this campaign.

They have been scouting some defenders ahead of the next transfer window and the 23-year-old is high on their shopping list.

Juve FC Says

We need new and younger defenders to replace the ageing likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Daniele Rugani is also not getting younger and he has never really been a first-choice player at the club.

Araújo has looked a class act in this campaign and he is the kind of player who can make an impact in the long term if he moves to Juve.