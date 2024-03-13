Andrea Cambiaso’s inaugural full season at Juventus has proven to be a success, showcasing his impressive talents on the wing for the Bianconeri.

Having joined Juventus last season, Cambiaso spent the campaign on loan at Bologna, where he flourished under the guidance of Thiago Motta. Recalled by Juve for his first complete season, the defender has made a significant impact, earning praise for his performances under Max Allegri.

Cambiaso’s contributions have not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid reportedly scouting him as they seek to assemble a team of world-class talents. Despite interest from Los Blancos, Juventus is adamant about retaining Cambiaso, considering him one of the few players too crucial to part with.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, even though Cambiaso’s current contract runs until 2027, Juventus is eager to secure his services on a new contract as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been a good member of our team, and we expect other European sides to show an interest in his signature in the coming weeks.

However, we have to show we need him more and turn down the approaches.