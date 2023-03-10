Juventus could add a new left-back to their squad this summer and several names have been linked in the media.

Alex Sandro is expected to depart the club, even though he has improved lately and has been a regular in black and white.

Andrea Cambiaso is also doing well on loan at Bologna, but Juve might still add a new man to their squad and one player on their shopping list is Valentin Barco.

The 18-year-old plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina but has been in fine form in recent months and is developing into a top talent.

He hasn’t had many chances in the first team yet, but his talent has impressed scouts.

This makes Juve keen to have him as one of their squad members and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals their interest seems serious.

It adds that the youngster has an affordable release clause valued at 10m euros, which the black and whites can pay quickly.

Juve FC Says

We need a new left-back, but Barco does not seem ready to slot into our first team immediately.

The youngster is a good talent for the future and we can add him to the group. However, we might need an experienced left-back for that role at the club while waiting for him to develop further.