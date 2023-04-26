Report – Juventus is monitoring RB Salzburg striker

Juventus has started plans for next season and has several players on their shortlist.

The Bianconeri know they must improve their squad to stay competitive and win the league again and has added several players to their list of targets.

One of them is Noah Okafor, as reported by Tuttojuve. The Bianconeri have followed him for some time.

He plays at RB Salzburg and has been one of their standout players in recent seasons, which makes him attractive to the top sides on the continent.

The report says he features prominently on Juve’s list of targets and could be set to change clubs when this campaign finishes, which helps the Blacks and Whites in their bid to land him.

Juve FC Says

Okafor has done well on the books of Salzburg, but that does not necessarily make him suitable for us.

Austria is not a top footballing country and their top-flight might not have the quality to develop a player for Serie A.

We must be careful in adding new men to our group so we do not add players who will hardly make an impact when they join us.

Unless Max Allegri is certain he knows where to field Okafor for the Swiss star to function well, we should not sign him with our limited resources.