Juventus has been a fan of Real Madrid youngster Rafa Marin and they wanted to sign him in the last transfer window.

After losing Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, the Bianconeri had to replace the impressive Dutchman, which made them move across Europe in search of talent.

A report on Football Italia reveals Marin was one of the players they considered even though he still plays for the B team of Madrid.

However, they eventually settled for Gleison Bremer and the Brazilian has been a good signing.

They have not entirely forgotten about the Madrid man and the report reveals they still monitor him.

The Bianconeri could now make another move for him in the summer, but he has a release clause worth 30m euros.

Juve FC Says

Signing young players because of their long-term value is a smart thing, but not every youngster is good enough to play for Juve.

We have always wanted a little experience in our defence, so Marin will struggle to get near a first-team selection if he joins us.

With that in mind, he is most likely joining us to play for our Next Gen, which means it is ridiculous to pay his release clause.