Report – Juventus is monitoring struggling West Ham man

Gianluca Scamacca moved from Sassuolo to West Ham in the summer as the latest Italian player to move to the Premier League.

The striker has been on Juventus’ radar since he played on loan at Genoa and the Bianconeri were expected to buy him from the Black and Greens.

However, they opted for Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik instead as they worked to rebuild their squad.

This saw Scamacca move to England, but he is struggling in the Premier League and might return soon.

The attacker is not having the best of time on the books of the Hammers, yet Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve considers him the ideal replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

They might be forced to offload the Serbian when this season ends, with several reports claiming he could be sacrificed if his form does not improve.

However, it remains unclear if a suitor would meet the Bianconeri asking price for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has struggled in England, but this is his first season in a new country and it would be harsh to judge him by his performance there just yet.

We can make him one of our key men in the next campaign if DV9 leaves and we expect him to do well in our colours.