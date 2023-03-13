Report – Juventus is reconsidering the future of Paul Pogba

According to a report, Paul Pogba’s latest show of lack of discipline did not go down well with Juventus and the Bianconeri are now reconsidering the midfielder’s future.

The club handed him a contract until 2026, when he returned in the summer, but it has not gone to plan.

Having spent the first half of the term injured, the Frenchman missed a team meeting before the Freiburg game and was cut off from the squad for the fixture.

That is not what Juve expects from one of the experienced players in their squad and a report on Calciomercato reveals his future is now uncertain.

It claims the Bianconeri do not mind cutting their losses and offloading him in the summer if he continues to attract negative press.

Juve FC Says

Pogba should know better by now and must be on the right side of everything if he wants to stay at the club.

The midfielder has what it takes to deliver in terms of talent, but he has had off-field problems since he moved to Manchester United until now and must grow up.

If any off-field disciplinary issue comes up again, we must think about ending the relationship with him.