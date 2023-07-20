Juventus has expressed interest in signing Romelu Lukaku if they manage to sell Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window. Lukaku has enjoyed success in Italy during his two spells with Inter Milan and would be happy to return to Serie A.

Many fans and observers believe Lukaku would be a perfect fit for Juventus if they decide to let Vlahovic go. However, recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Juventus is now reconsidering its decision to pursue Lukaku from Chelsea.

The report indicates that the Bianconeri currently have other priorities in the transfer market and may not pursue Lukaku if they are unable to offload Vlahovic. Moreover, Lukaku’s transfer fee of 40 million euros and his annual salary of 11 million euros could also pose challenges for Juventus in securing the deal.

The situation remains fluid, and Juventus will need to carefully evaluate their options and financial considerations before making any decisions regarding Lukaku and Vlahovic. As the transfer window progresses, negotiations and potential deals may continue to evolve.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is an accomplished striker and continues to deliver some terrific performances whenever he plays in Italy.

This makes him a frontman who could fire us to another league title, but he represents a risk after his long-term physical problems last season.

Because of this, we should look to sign him on loan with a buy option instead of an outright purchase if we sell DV9.