Juventus has reportedly added AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana to their list of targets for the upcoming January transfer window. The Bianconeri are in search of midfield reinforcements, particularly to fill the void left by the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicole Fagioli, who have been banned for the first half of the season.

While Juventus has been scouting various midfield options, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo de Paul, Fofana is now among the potential signings being considered. According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus has dispatched scouts to observe Fofana and assess whether he would be a suitable addition to the squad.

The 24-year-old has been performing well in Ligue 1 with Monaco, contributing to their title challenge this season. The Bianconeri’s interest in the midfielder suggests that they see him as a valuable asset who could strengthen their midfield in the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Fofana has been one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 in the last few terms and will probably do well for us.

But a move for him is unlikely until the summer because Monaco will not want to sell him at the midway point of the term.