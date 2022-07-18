Juventus is very much still active in the current transfer market and the Bianconeri will be happy to add new faces to their squad.

They have brought Paul Pogba back to the club, and some of their impressive youngsters have returned from their loan stints away.

Juve is hopeful they will make the desired impact, but the club’s midfield is still an area they want to improve.

It currently has a lot of deadwood and they will make more changes before the window closes.

Max Allegri is looking for a midfielder that will dictate the tempo of his team’s matches and he trialled Manuel Locatelli as the midfield director in their preseason game against Pinerolo.

The midfielder did an excellent job, but Il Bianconero says Allegri still wants another player for that role.

The report claims he loves PSG’s Leandro Paredes, and he wants Juve to add the Argentinian to his squad.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been doing a great job at PSG and he is one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1 now.

He has been put up for sale by his present employers, and that gives us a good chance to add him to our squad.

It remains unclear how much he will cost us, but we could get him cheaper than we think now that he is on the market.