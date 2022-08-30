Juventus has just added Arkadiusz Milik to their squad, and they seem to have chosen a move for him over one for Memphis Depay.

The Bianconeri had wanted the Dutchman, and they negotiated a transfer with his camp for days.

He wanted to terminate his contract and leave Barca, and Juve would add him to their squad as a free agent.

However, talks between both camps broke down, and he remained in Spain, while Milik moved to Juve instead.

A new report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he could still leave Barca and Juve remains interested.

They continue to monitor his situation, and they are likely to return to pursue their interest in him if he will leave.

Juve FC Says

Milik adds quality and depth to our squad, but the best clubs in the world have many players in different positions in their teams.

Adding Depay to our group will strengthen it, and we should not reject the opportunity to do that.

However, it must be under the condition that makes sense to us financially.

If it doesn’t, there is no need to pursue the interest in his signature. We have a good enough squad, at least for the first half of the campaign.