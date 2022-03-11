Report – Juventus is still monitoring Paris Saint-Germain star

Juventus was linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last summer transfer window.

The Euro 2020 winner had run down his contract at AC Milan and wanted to join another club for free.

However, the Bianconeri changed managers, and Max Allegri kept Wojciech Szczęsny as his first choice.

Donnarumma eventually moved to PSG in France in one of the best transfers of the summer.

The goalkeeper is now competing with Keylor Navas for a first-team place at the French club.

He was in goal as PSG lost to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League match recently.

They were in control of the game before his blunder led to their loss and he has now been placed in the spotlight and his future at the club could be uncertain.

Tuttojuve says he could make a return to Serie A and he has remained the goalkeeper that Juventus wants.

The Bianconeri have maintained their interest in him and they still consider him their long-term number one.

Juve FC Says

Donnarumma has the class to thrive at Juve and he could be our long-term goalie if he joins the club.

It is easy to forget that the former Milan man is just 23, and he has so much more football to play.

If we can sign him within the next two seasons, we would have one of the best goalkeepers in the world on our books.