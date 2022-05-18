Juve has so many unimpressive players in their squad at the moment, and they need to offload these deadwoods in the summer.

The Bianconeri have not had a good season, and it is partly down to the form of some of their players.

When the transfer window reopens, they can ship out the poor performers and sign newer players.

But they are struggling to offload two flops, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport as reported by Tuttojuve.

The report claims Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey are becoming a problem for Max Allegri’s side.

Both midfielders have failed to prove their quality at the club, yet Juve cannot sell them.

Ramsey has been shipped out on loan to Rangers, but the Scottish side will send him back at the end of this season because of his poor form and injury record.

Arthur was close to joining Arsenal in January, but the move broke down, and the Gunners have not renewed their interest.

Juve FC Says

These players represent some of the bad business we did under Fabio Paratici, and the earlier we offload them, the better it would be for us and the individuals.

We might have to consider taking serious losses and probably even subsidise their wages before they will leave the Allianz Stadium when the transfer window reopens.