Juventus has enjoyed the services of Arkadiusz Milik, and it is almost certain he will be their player next season.

The striker joined them on an initial loan deal from Olympique Marseille in the summer, with a possibility of making the move permanent.

Juve needed an experienced head and he has provided more than enough support to the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean.

Both youngsters are having a good season, which could signal that the Bianconeri do not need to keep Milik.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals it is almost guaranteed he will stay and Juve is happy to pay the €7m it will cost to make it permanent.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been a superb signing for us this season and the striker has what it takes to become one of the key players in our squad onwards.

Buying him for €7m feels like a steal and another club will make him their player if we fail to exercise that option.

Having three quality strikers in our squad means we have solid depth and improves our chances of winning more trophies now and in the future.

Milik will also be delighted to stay because he was always inked with us before this move happened.