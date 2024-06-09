Juventus is expressing interest in Lyon youngster Ernest Nuamah as he shines in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old belongs to their feeder team and is currently on loan from RWD Molenbeek in France.

While Nuamah is expected to eventually make a permanent move to the Ligue 1 side, Juventus is keen on securing his signature.

The Bianconeri admire his performance and have been giving opportunities to younger players in recent seasons, a trend that is likely to continue under Thiago Motta, who is expected to become their next coach.

Motta’s success with young players during his time at Bologna suggests he could develop the talents at Juventus effectively.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus has been closely monitoring Nuamah since last season and sees potential in him.

However, the Bianconeri have other important targets to prioritise, such as Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, which might delay a move for Nuamah.

Juve FC Says

Nuamah has been a revelation for Lyon and will do even better at a bigger club like ours.

However, he is not ready to lead this team to wins and should join us after we have signed our other targets.