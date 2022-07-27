Juventus could make a move for Mariano Diaz in the coming days after Real Madrid transfer-listed him.

The striker is one of many players Carlo Ancelotti wants to offload because he is not a part of his plans at Madrid.

The Spaniards have plans to add Edinson Cavani to their squad, according to Calciomercatoweb.

Because of that, they must offload some of their current options, and Diaz has been placed on the market.

The striker has now entered Juve’s radar, with the report claiming he will cost them just 5m euros.

The Bianconeri want to sign Alvaro Morata on a permanent transfer, but that deal has been difficult to pull off.

They have now turned their attention towards a move for other targets, and Diaz could be the man to join them.

Juve FC Says

A move for Diaz makes little sense considering that he is so bad he hardly plays at Madrid.

We need a striker that we can trust to deliver top performances when he plays alongside Dusan Vlahovic or in place of the Serbian.

If we cannot get a striker who will guarantee goals, it would be best for us to stick with Moise Kean, and help him develop his game.