Juventus has an interest in Lazio star Mattia Zaccagni as his present employers struggle to get him on a new contract.

The winger has been expecting a new deal from the Biancocelesti for the last few months, but there has been no agreement between both parties till now.

This has exposed the Rome club to losing a player they consider key to their performance and Juve could land him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, likes the midfielder a lot and could swoop to add him to the Bianconeri squad in the next transfer window.

Juve could begin a charm offensive to persuade him to join them soon, which could take him away from the hands of Lazio.

Juve FC Says

Zacagni is a very experienced Serie A player, which is a recipe for success under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer has promoted youngsters for much of his second spell in Turin, but we know he loves to work with experienced players who will quickly adapt and understand his instructions.

But Lazio would kick themselves if they lose him to us and will work hard to get him on a new contract as soon as possible.