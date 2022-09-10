Juventus is interested in a move for Fiorentina defender, Igor and he could become the next Viola player to wear black and white.

The Bianconeri and the Florence club have a good business relationship that has seen them sign several players from their rivals.

Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are three other players that have moved to Juve from them and Igor seems to be next.

A report on Calciomercato says the Bianconeri has been scouting the Brazilian for some time now.

It reveals the 24-year-old has been under their radar recently and he could become one of their centre-backs by next summer.

Juve FC Says

Igor has been in fine form this season and he did well when we faced La Viola last weekend.

At 24, he is at a good age and will improve if he moves to a bigger team like Juve.

However, La Viola will not make things easy for us, and we must be prepared to pay a huge fee for his signature.

Interestingly, his teammate Nikola Milenkovic has been on our radar for a long time, but Igor could become the player that we bid for.