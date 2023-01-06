Report – Juventus is targeting Aston Villa teenager

Max Allegri continues proving he is a manager who trusts young players this season, contrary to popular opinion.

The Bianconeri gaffer has handed chances to the likes of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior, who played for the Juve U19 as early as last year.

They proved better than their peers and got a chance in the Bianconeri senior squad.

Now, Juve is targeting a youngster from England to add to their squad, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The media outlet reveals they have an interest in Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam, who is spending this season on loan at QPR.

Several clubs have targeted him this term and the Bianconeri is one of them, but the competition for the 19-year-old is serious, with Borussia Dortmund also reportedly interested.

Juve FC Says

Iroegbunam is thriving in the English Championship, but he will still need to improve to be good for us.

If he moves to Turin, he must start playing in our Next Gen team, which could make him reject the transfer, considering he is closer to first-team football at Villa instead.

But he could consider an opportunity to wear our famous black and white shirt too good to turn down.