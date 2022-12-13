Report – Juventus is targeting Premier League Argentinian

Juventus is working to find a long-term successor to Wojciech Szczęsny, even though the Pole remains one of the best goalies in Europe at the moment.

He is already 32 and Juve believes now is the time to find a successor to him while they can and reports have linked several targets with a move to the club.

Mattia Perin has also done well when he deputises for Szczęsny, but Juve doesn’t seem to trust him as a long-term option.

A report on Calciomercatoweb has now named Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez as the man they want to become their next number-one.

The report claims the Bianconeri are scouting several options and he is one of them, even though he seems very happy to play for the Premier League club.

Juve FC Says

Martinez has emerged as one of the finest goalkeepers playing right now because of his performances for club and country.

He will thrive in Turin, but Szczęsny is still too good to be replaced and goalkeepers usually peak in their 30s, which means his best is yet to come.

Martinez will demand to become number one immediately, which is very unlikely and could spoil our plans.