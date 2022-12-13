Transfer News

Report – Juventus is targeting Premier League Argentinian

December 13, 2022 - 8:15 pm

Juventus is working to find a long-term successor to Wojciech Szczęsny, even though the Pole remains one of the best goalies in Europe at the moment.

He is already 32 and Juve believes now is the time to find a successor to him while they can and reports have linked several targets with a move to the club.

Mattia Perin has also done well when he deputises for Szczęsny, but Juve doesn’t seem to trust him as a long-term option.

A report on Calciomercatoweb has now named Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez as the man they want to become their next number-one.

The report claims the Bianconeri are scouting several options and he is one of them, even though he seems very happy to play for the Premier League club.

Juve FC Says

Martinez has emerged as one of the finest goalkeepers playing right now because of his performances for club and country.

He will thrive in Turin, but Szczęsny is still too good to be replaced and goalkeepers usually peak in their 30s, which means his best is yet to come.

Martinez will demand to become number one immediately, which is very unlikely and could spoil our plans.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Agnelli

Andrea Agnelli visits Juventus training ground

December 13, 2022
rabiot

Newcastle United willing to break the bank to land Juventus man

December 13, 2022
locatelli

Juventus midfielder becomes a target for Real Madrid

December 13, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.