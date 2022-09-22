Report – Juventus is targeting three Alex Sandro replacements

Juventus is keen to bolster their left-back spot as they prepare for life without Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian defender remains one man that is struggling for form, and the club wants to replace him as soon as possible.

A move for a new left-back should have happened at the end of last season, but the Bianconeri postponed the decision for another transfer window.

After sending Luca Pellegrini away on loan for the season, Sandro is the only man remaining at the moment.

The defender will leave at the end of this season because the club will not renew his contract, and now they have identified three players who can replace him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they want to sign at least one of Raphael Guerreiro, Alex Grimaldo and Ramy Bensebaini.

Any of them would be a pleasant addition to the squad, but it remains unclear which of them will join.

Juve FC Says

Replacing Sandro will be a priority for us at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has served us well, but there would be no need to hand him a new deal.

A new era should begin, and we must make the right pick to replace him.