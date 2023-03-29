Report – Juventus is targeting Verona youngster

Juventus is monitoring Verona youngster Diego Coppola as the defender continues developing himself in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are famed for poaching the best talents at other clubs in the league and will continue that tradition.

Max Allegri has been giving chances to young players at the club for much of this season, which makes a move for Coppola sensible.

The defender is just 19 and is being eased into life at the club and has made nine league appearances this term.

Tuttojuve reveals Juve is watching him as he develops and could move for him soon, but for now, they are competing with Inter Milan for his attention.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the best young talents in our squad, so any youngster we add to the group must be a player who can start playing immediately.

Coppola will struggle to make our current team, so if he moves to Turin now, he will likely join our Next Gen side.

Unless he sees no problem with that decision, we will struggle to convince him to change homes.

We need to find a replacement for the ageing Leonardo Bonucci, but Coppola is not ready for that role.