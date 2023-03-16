Report – Juventus is targeting Wolves midfielder

Juventus is targeting a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and the English club has identified a replacement for him already.

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

His fine form for Wolves has earned him interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, with the latter considering a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

However, Juve has added him to their shopping list and might move to add him to their squad in the summer.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is one player Juve thinks can improve their midfield from the next campaign.

Wolves is already preparing for his departure and the English club will reportedly target Leandro Paredes.

The Argentinian is on loan at Juve now, but he will return to PSG in the summer and might have to find a new home because he is not in the plans of the Parisians.

Juve FC Says

Neves is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, but we will struggle to add the Portugal international to our squad.

He has so many suitors and we will struggle to pay the highest transfer fee or wages to the player and his club.