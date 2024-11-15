Juventus is in the market for a striker and has turned its attention to England as it seeks to bolster its attack for the second half of the season. The Bianconeri have been in solid form under Thiago Motta, but their inability to score consistently has been a concern. Dusan Vlahovic has carried most of the burden up front, with Arkadiusz Milik sidelined by a long-term injury. This has left the squad thin in attack, prompting the club to explore potential additions in the January transfer window.

Among the names on their radar is Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, a young forward who has been catching attention in the Premier League. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is monitoring the 21-year-old as a potential solution to their goal-scoring woes. Delap, the son of former Premier League stalwart Rory Delap, has been a key figure for his team this season despite their struggles to avoid relegation. His performances have highlighted his promise, with many observers impressed by his work ethic, finishing ability, and physicality—traits that align well with Juventus’ requirements.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Delap’s youth and potential are significant factors in Juventus’ interest. At just 21, he has years to develop and improve, and a move to Turin could provide him with the opportunity to work under a coach like Motta, who has shown a willingness to integrate young talent into his squads. Additionally, the prestige of playing for Juventus and competing for trophies would undoubtedly appeal to the player, especially when compared to Ipswich’s current relegation battle in England.

While Juventus has also been linked with more established players like Jonathan David, Delap offers a cost-effective and future-oriented option. If the club secures his services in January, he could immediately contribute to their attacking depth while serving as a long-term investment for the future. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether Juventus formalises their interest in the young forward or prioritizes other targets. However, the intent to strengthen the squad and relieve the pressure on Vlahovic is unmistakable.