BERGAMO, ITALY - JANUARY 21: Marco Palestra of Atalanta BC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz at Stadio di Bergamo on January 21, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus did not secure any signings from fellow Serie A clubs during the most recent transfer window, as Damien Comolli’s strategy was firmly focused on acquiring talent from abroad. However, this approach may change at the end of the current campaign, with reports indicating that the Bianconeri have turned their attention towards a promising young player within the Italian league.

Juventus Monitoring Marco Palestra

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are closely following the progress of Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta. The full back has impressed with his performances this season, establishing himself as one of the standout young wingbacks in Serie A. His form has not gone unnoticed, and Juventus view him as a potential long-term solution in their defensive ranks.

The Bianconeri’s interest is further driven by the fact that they failed to bring in a new right back during the summer, despite the departure of Timothy Weah. Identifying Palestra as a potential replacement, Juventus appear prepared to strengthen their pursuit when the season concludes.

Atalanta’s Stance on Their Rising Talent

While Juventus may be considering an approach, Atalanta is reportedly unwilling to sanction Palestra’s departure. The Bergamo-based club are said to regard him as one of their most valuable prospects for the future and remains determined to keep him within their project.

Atalanta have historically been reluctant to part with their brightest talents, especially to direct domestic rivals, and this situation is unlikely to be an exception. Nonetheless, player ambition can often influence such scenarios, and should Palestra be tempted by the opportunity to join Juventus, he may push for a move.

Juventus’ ability to attract top emerging players has always been a key element of their success, and if Palestra continues his strong development at Cagliari, pressure could mount on Atalanta to make a difficult decision. For now, the Bianconeri will continue to monitor his progress closely, with the possibility of formal negotiations emerging at the end of the season.