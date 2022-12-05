Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Benfica youngster Antonio Silva.

The Bianconeri are in the market for reinforcements and consider the Portuguese talent one player they will love to have in their squad.

He has only just broken into the Benfica first team, but continues to show he has what it takes to mix it with the big boys.

The defender showed his talents in the Champions League and domestic competitions for Benfica before the World Cup, which made the national team handlers to pick him for the tournament.

At 19, he displays a maturity beyond his age and performs like a veteran, these qualities impress Juve and they are desperate to have him in their squad.

A report on Football Italia reveals Juve and Napoli want him to join them in Serie A this term.

The defender will be a superb new act in Italy if he completes the transfer, but he has a deal until 2027 and will cost a fortune.

Juve FC Says

Silva has proven to be a top talent and could be seen as the long-term replacement for Leonardo Bonucci if he joins us.

However, signing a player with a long contract from Benfica is always tricky and we must be prepared to spend a lot of money to lure him away from them.