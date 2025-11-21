Juventus have been linked with a move for Charlie Cresswell as the defender continues to impress in Toulouse’s first team. The Englishman has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the French top flight over recent seasons, and his consistent displays have attracted the attention of several leading European clubs. Many believe he would fit seamlessly into a more demanding environment, and Juventus have now joined the growing list of admirers.

The Bianconeri spent much of the previous transfer window investing in players based outside Italy, signalling a shift in recruitment strategy that could continue under Damien Comolli. While the club previously emphasised signing top talents from within Serie A, there is now a belief that exploring opportunities abroad provides better value and access to a wider pool of emerging quality. Cresswell’s progress in Ligue 1 has therefore not gone unnoticed, and his profile appears to match the direction Juventus intend to pursue.

Juventus Monitor Cresswell’s Development

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have been tracking Cresswell for some time, and the men in black and white may consider making a formal approach when the transfer window reopens. His performances have attracted interest not only from Italian clubs but also from several teams in England, emphasising the growing recognition of his ability at the highest level. Juventus will feel encouraged by the fact that Comolli previously worked at Toulouse and continues to maintain strong links with the Ligue 1 club, something that could provide a valuable advantage should negotiations begin.

Cresswell’s versatility, composure and ability to adapt tactically make him an appealing prospect for clubs seeking defensive reinforcement. His development trajectory suggests significant room for further growth, particularly in a more competitive environment, and Juventus appear eager to position itself at the front of the queue.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Potential Fit and Future Prospects at Juventus

For Cresswell, the opportunity to test himself at one of the most prominent clubs in Europe would undoubtedly be an attractive step in his career. The prospect of playing in a challenging league, supported by an experienced defensive unit, could accelerate his adaptation to life at the Allianz Stadium. Lloyd Kelly, who already possesses familiarity with the demands of top-level football, would be able to assist him in settling quickly and adjusting to the expectations placed on Juventus defenders.

As Juventus continue to refine their squad planning, Cresswell’s profile aligns with their ambition to blend youthful potential with established quality. With several elite clubs monitoring the situation, the coming months could prove pivotal in determining whether the talented Englishman makes the move to Italy.