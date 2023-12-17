Juventus, known for their extensive scouting network, is reportedly targeting a Serie B player for their squad. The Bianconeri have a history of acquiring talent from various sources, including Serie B, with Federico Gatti being a notable example.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus has set its sights on Alessandro Marcandalli, a defender currently playing for Reggiana in Italy’s second division. Marcandalli has been a key player for Reggiana, catching the attention of Juventus with his impressive performances. The report suggests that Juventus is keen on adding him to their squad and is actively pursuing a potential deal.

Juve FC Says

Serie B could be a good place for top talents and we can tell having signed Gatti from that division and he has been an important player for us so far.

If we are convinced about his abilities, then we should add Marcandalli to our squad in the summer, even if it means sending him out on loan to keep playing and developing.

As one of the top clubs in the land, he would jump at the chance to join us even without the promise of more game time.