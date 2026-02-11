Michele Di Gregorio has retained the trust of Luciano Spalletti and remains Juventus’ first-choice goalkeeper, yet questions persist over how long that position will be secure. The former Monza shot stopper has been among the players who have prevented Juve from finding themselves in a far worse situation this term.

He has produced several outstanding saves when the Bianconeri’s defence has been breached, underlining his reliability and importance to the side. His consistency has earned him the confidence of the coaching staff, and Juventus would ideally like to keep him for many years.

Interest in Alternative Options

Despite that faith, there is recognition that several goalkeepers across Europe are currently regarded as superior. As a club with the ambition of competing at the highest level, the men at the Allianz Stadium are determined to secure the strongest possible option in every position. That objective has reportedly led them to monitor Marco Carnesecchi and Guglielmo Vicario.

Both Italian goalkeepers are enjoying impressive spells. Carnesecchi continues to demonstrate his quality at Atalanta, while Vicario has established himself as the number one at Tottenham. Their performances have not gone unnoticed.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

A Potential Summer Decision

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have been tracking both players for some time, and their interest could intensify in the coming weeks. As the biggest Italian club, Juve would represent an attractive destination for either goalkeeper, which may encourage further developments.

However, any move for Carnesecchi or Vicario would have significant implications. Signing either player could result in Di Gregorio being placed on the transfer market, despite his solid contributions this season. Juventus must therefore weigh short-term ambition against loyalty to a goalkeeper who has performed admirably under pressure.