Juventus continues to monitor promising talent at fellow Serie A clubs, with the latest individual garnering the attention of Cristiano Giuntoli being Frosinone’s Marco Brescianini.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was nurtured within AC Milan’s youth system, made the transition to Frosinone last year. Since joining the newly promoted side, he has emerged as a significant contributor and has notably impressed the Bianconeri director.

Giuntoli is tasked with spearheading Juventus’ efforts to construct a formidable team while adhering to budgetary constraints, with the ultimate goal of restoring the club to the summit of Italian football. Despite operating under limited financial resources, he has demonstrated astuteness in talent identification and recruitment, laying the groundwork for future success.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Giuntoli holds a favourable opinion of Brescianini and is contemplating his inclusion in Juventus’ squad for the upcoming summer transfer window. He is closely monitoring the progress of the young midfielder, and should Brescianini continue to develop positively by the end of the current season, he may find himself donning the iconic black and white jersey at Juventus from the subsequent term onward.

Juve FC Says

Moving to a top club like Juve is a huge step up for Brescianini, and he will be delighted to learn that we like him.

This could see him improve his performance even further in the second half of the campaign.

But we must be sure he can handle the pressure of playing for a much bigger club before we add him to our group.