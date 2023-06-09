Bremer
Transfer News

Report – Juventus is willing to sell Bremer for the right price

June 9, 2023 - 8:00 am

Despite only being at Juventus for one season, Gleison Bremer could potentially leave the club this summer. The Brazilian defender has established himself as one of the top players in European football and was regarded as the best defender in Italy prior to his move to Juve.

Despite Juventus’ disappointing campaign, Bremer maintained his strong performances and continued to shine in Serie A. His impressive displays have garnered attention from other clubs across the continent, raising the possibility of Juventus being compelled to sell him this summer.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus is in need of selling some players, but Bremer is not one they would like to let go. However, if Juventus fails to offload the players they have listed for transfer and receive a substantial offer for Bremer, they may be forced to sell the former Torino player.

This situation highlights the potential uncertainty surrounding Bremer’s future at Juventus and the potential for a significant transfer if the right offer is presented.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been superb for us, even though he has been at the club for less than 12 months.

However, every footballer has a price and we need to raise funds after missing out on the Champions League places.

But before we allow him to leave, we must sign a capable replacement. Otherwise, we will regret the decision to allow the Brazilian to go no matter how much we make.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri

Della Valle claims Allegri is willing to negotiate his Juventus exit

June 9, 2023
Gianluca Di Marzio

Di Marzio on Juve’s next Right-Back: Two alternatives for Real Madrid veteran

June 9, 2023
mancini

“Must be respected” Roberto Mancini comes to the defence of Allegri

June 9, 2023

3 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter June 9, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Sell Bremer? The Elkans should sell Juve then.

  • Avatar
    Reply DelPiero June 9, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Fake news.

    Bremer and Vlahovic can’t be sold as there wouldn’t be any plusvalenza, so their sales wouldn’t generate anything.

    Chiesa is most likely to be sold if we can’t get our finances straight.

  • Avatar
    Reply frankie June 9, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Thanks Allegri and Agnelli – what a mess you have left at this once great club.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.