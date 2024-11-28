Juventus are reportedly chasing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, but will be facing stern competition from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Bianconeri are desperate for defensive reinforcement as soon as possible after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending injuries. Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will be looking to sign at least one defender when the market reopens in January.

The Serie A giants have been linked with a host of names, including the likes of PSG’s Milan Skriniar, Arsenal wantaway Jakub Kiwior and Empoli stalwart Ardian Ismajli.

But according to Spanish newspaper El Nacional (via TuttoJuve), the Old Lady is also monitoring Christensen.

The 28-year-old was poached by Chelsea at a young age and went on to become a protagonist with the first team, before eventually seeing out his contract and signing for Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

This season, the Dane suffered an Achilles-tendon injury on the opening day of the season against Valencia, and has been ruled out of action ever since. While he is expected to return to fitness by January, it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to carve himself a starting spot in Hasni Flick’s lineup amidst the increasing competition for starting places.

The source adds that Inter, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all tracking Christensen, making him a hot commodity amongst top European clubs.

Therefore, the heavy interest in the defender’s services reportedly prompted the Blaugrana to raise their asking price to 30 million euros, a figure that Juventus would likely struggle to fork out, especially after spending heavily on new signings in the summer.

However, it should be noted that the Denmark international’s contract with the Catalan giants will expire in June 2026.