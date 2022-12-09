When Juventus played Benfica in the Champions League double encounters, several of their players proved their prowess en route towards home and away victories.

The list includes midfielder Enzo Fernandez, striker Goncalo Ramos and of course teenage defender Antonio Silva who even scored against the Old Lady.

According to A Bola via ilBianconero, Juventus are one of the clubs interested in the 19-year-old centre back who’s currently a member of Portugal’s squad in the 2022 World Cup.

The source identifies the Bianconeri and Napoli as the latest two clubs to enter the fray for the young man’s services.

However, the report claims that there’s already a long queue of suitors looking to pounce for the Benfica revelation.

The list includes Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Silva is a youth product of the Lisbon-based club who rose the through its ranks to become a regular starter in Roger Schmidt’s first squad.

Nonetheless, Benfica have done well to protect themselves against the inevitable onslaught, tying the player to a long-term contract which expires in 2027.

Therefore, whoever wishes to win the race for the teenage sensation must splash a hefty amount of cash in order to beat the stern competition and convince the Eagles of parting ways with one of their most prized assets.