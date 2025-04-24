Juventus are reportedly one of the clubs interested in the services of Tottenham’s right-back Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard is a youth product of Girona who then had a spell at Manchester City but wasn’t able to find any space at Pep Guardiola’s court. He eventually exploded on the scene during his time at Sporting CP, which prompted a transfer to Spurs in the summer of 2023.

The North Londoners splashed £40 million to secure the full-back’s services at the time to appease Antonio Conte’s wishes.

But according to TBR, Porro is no longer considered unsellable by Tottenham, especially following the emergence of his teammate Djed Spence.

Porro has been ever-present in the lineup this season, contributing with three goals and eight assists. However, Spence has been pushing for a starting spot with his convincing displays this season.

Therefore, Spurs would be willing to part ways with Porro if they were to receive an offer in the region of £55 million.

As the source explains, Man City has emerged as the 25-year-old most likely destination. The Cityzens have yet to replace Kyle Walker who left the club in January to join Milan, so they could resort to their former players to fill the void.

Nevertheless, the source identified Bayern Munich and Juventus as alternative destinations. TBR claim the Bianconeri consider Porro a ‘real option’ to bolster their flanks.

It should be noted that Andrea Cambiaso has been heavily linked with the exit door in recent months, with Man City emerging as his staunchest suitor. Moreover, the likes of Nicolo Savona and Alberto Costa have yet to convince.

But while Juventus would need reinforcement in the wingback department, they’re unlikely to splash a figure north of £50 million on Porro next summer, even if they end up cashing in on Cambiaso.