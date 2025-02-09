BERGAMO, ITALY - JANUARY 21: Ademola Lookman of Atalanta celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz at Stadio di Bergamo on January 21, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly entered the fray for Ademola Lookman who has been a target for Paris Saint-Germain since the summer.

The 27-year-old only cost Atalanta circa 10 million euros when making the move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, but his value has now multiplied after establishing himself as one of the best all-round strikers in Serie A over the past two and a half years.

The Nigeria international hit the pinnacle of stardom when he led La Dea towards a historic Europa League triumph at the end of last season by scoring a hattrick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker’s European exploits piqued the interest of PSG who were keen to sign him last summer, but to no avail, partially due to Juventus who insisted on signing Teun Koopmeiners, which meant Atalanta were no longer willing to sanction the departure of another top star.

But according to Relevo via TuttoJuve, Lookman remains a transfer target of PSG who could return for the Nigeria international next summer. However, the source claims the Ligue 1 champions could face competition from Juventus who have joined the race for the striker.

This could be an interesting duel which could also play a factor in the negotiations between Juventus and PSG for Randal Kolo Muani.

The French attacker signed for the Italian giants on loan from the Parisians until the end of the season. Following the player’s early exploits in Turin (five goals in three outings), the Bianconeri will be desperate to keep him in Turin beyond the current campaign, but will have to negotiate a new agreement since they don’t currently have the option to buy him in June.

As for Lookman, we can expect him to command a large transfer fee, as the stubborn Atalanta will be looking to cling to his services.