Juventus have reportedly entered the fray for Arsenal’s sought-after youngster Ayden Heaven, thus joining a host of suitors from the Premier League and abroad.

The 18-year-old started his career at West Ham United’s academy before moving across London and joining the Gunners in 2019. The defender has been sharpening his skills with the Premier League giants, and is now a regular feature for the club’s U21 side. Most of his appearances this season have come between the UEFA Youth League and the Premier League 2.

Nevertheless, the teenager is keen to earn first-team opportunities but knows it remains a tall order at Mikel Arteta’s court, with the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior all vying for starting roles.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Heaven remains unconvinced about signing a contract extension at Arsenal who have thus far failed to make a significant breakthrough on this front. Hence, the Gunners could be resigned to losing the young defender’s services for free once his deal expires at the end of the season.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

This situation has alarmed a host of potential suitors. As the source explains, a plethora of clubs have emerged as potential destinations, and this includes the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Olympique Marseille, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Moreover, Pavan claims Juventus and Napoli have also joined the queue, looking to lure the teenager to Serie A where he can learn the art of defending at its finest.

Therefore, Heaven appears to be spoiled for choice, so he and his entourage will have a major decision to make ahead of the summer, as his next career chapter will play a major role in the young player’s development.

The young Englishman primarily plays as a centre-back, but he can also feature at left-back.