With Gian Piero Gasperini as their manager, Atalanta has become a talent factory which produces some fine players in Serie A.

They often invest in talented youngsters and build them into top talents who will take the league by storm.

The latest player who has broken into their first team is Giorgio Scalvini, who has become a mainstay in their first team this season.

The 18-year-old plays as a defender and he has featured in six league games this term, scoring one goal.

This has seen clubs around Europe take notice of his talents and they want to poach him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri seriously wants to add him to their squad.

They have been reducing the average age of their group recently, and Max Allegri is turning Fabio Miretti into a top player.

This shows he is willing to hand playing chances to any youngster who proves he has what it takes to deliver in black and white.

Juve FC Says

Salvini has been in fine form and he is a player to keep an eye on as he develops his career.

However, he cannot break into the current Juve team and his development will stall if we sign him now.

We need to allow him to gain more experience before adding him to our squad.