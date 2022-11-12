Juventus has an interest in Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson and they could pursue a surprising move for him.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their team and might have to sign new men at the end of this campaign.

Several players left them in the summer and more could head towards the exit door when this campaign finishes as well.

The Bianconeri are already planning for life with new men in mind and one of their targets is Ferguson, as he shines for Bologna.

The 23-year-old joined them this season after a fine spell with Aberdeen and he is developing into a key member of their team.

Juve has been receiving glowing reports about him and the Bianconeri could act on them and make him one of their top players sooner than later, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson isn’t well-known now, but we have some of the best scouts in Italy, so we expect them to hand us the right report on his development.

The midfielder is still young and is getting to understand the Italian top-flight better.

As he spends more time in the competition, we expect him to get sounder but we might have to wait for two seasons before adding him to our squad.