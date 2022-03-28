Report – Juventus keen on signing La Liga ace

Juventus has renewed their interest in Memphis Depay, according to Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri wanted to sign him on a free transfer in the summer when he ran down his contract at Lyon, but he chose Barcelona.

His time in Spain has not been as positive as he would have wanted and he is struggling to play under the management of Xavi Hernandez in this campaign.

The report claims the Catalans are now open to cashing in on him and he could leave them by the end of this season.

This has opened the door for other clubs to sign the Netherlands international and some at the club may feel he would be a good addition to the Juve squad.

They are now looking to make him one of their players again when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Barcelona is the second big club that Depay has struggled to make an impact and it could be a clear sign he is not cut out for a top side.

He has thrived at PSV and Lyon, but flopped at Manchester United and cannot make the Barca team.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and it makes little sense to gamble on him if he is struggling at other top clubs.