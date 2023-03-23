Report – Juventus keen on signing Lille attacker

Juventus has a new transfer target, as a report claims the black and whites have an interest in Timothy Weah.

The Lille attacker has been a standout performer at his present club and several European sides find him interesting.

He is likely to change clubs when the term finishes because his current deal expires in 2024 and he hasn’t signed a new one.

Juve and several clubs have scouted the son of George Weah and consider him good enough to join them, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri will now look to get the deal sorted and his contract situation means he will not be too expensive for them to sign.

Juve FC Says

Weah has had a good career on the books of Lille after leaving PSG. Moving to Juve will be considered a very good next step for him.

However, there would be many other clubs keen to add him to their squad when the season ends, so the transfer will not be straightforward.

But we can get our hands on the American if we can assure him he will get the game time he craves.

Lille signed him for just 10m euros and it would be interesting to see how much they want for his signature in the summer.