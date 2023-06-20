During his recent trip to London, Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna came up with an interesting idea, one that could pave the way for Cesare Casadei’s return to Italian soil.

Manna met with Chelsea directors last week to discuss the potential transfer of Dusan Vlahovic.

But while the Blues tried to insert some of their senior members in the deal to lower the price tag (the likes of Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah), the Bianconeri instead had their eyes set on the young Italian sensation, as a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport explains.

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a remarkable U20 World Cup campaign. He ended the tournament with a silver medal and the Top Scorer award after finding the net on seven occasions.

The source believes that Casadei would be a perfect fit for Juventus who are increasingly leading towards relying on youngsters.

Therefore, the Serie A giants would like to bring the former Inter youngster to Turin regardless of whether Vlahovic makes the move in the opposite direction or not.

But while Chelsea would be open for loaning out Casadei, Juventus will be eager to add a clause that allows them to secure the player’s services on a permanent basis.

The midfielder started his career at Cesena’s youth academy before spending four years at Inter between 2018 and 2022.