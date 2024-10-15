Juventus is in the market for a new striker and has added Dominic Calvert-Lewin to its shortlist.

The forward is nearing the end of his contract with Everton and is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Calvert-Lewin has been linked with moves to top English clubs in recent years, but a transfer outside the Premier League is also a possibility.

Juventus has now included him in its list of potential targets as the Bianconeri continue to expand their search, and they may soon look to secure his approval.

The striker has not renewed his contract at Everton, as he is seeking a move to a bigger club, and Juventus is one of the top sides he would aspire to join.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are monitoring him closely as they widen their search for a new striker and could accelerate their interest soon.

Juve FC Says

Calvert Lewin scored just seven times in the Premier League last season and has never scored more than 16 league goals in one season.

Juve is too big to sign a player who has scored just 16 league goals in the last four seasons combined.