Juventus are reportedly following young Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran who has emerged as one of the most exciting young forwards in the Premier League.

The Bianconeri have been exclusively relying on Dusan Vlahovic upfront, as Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since the start of the season due to a knee injury. The latter is expected to return in January, but many fear the Pole will need some time to regain his optimal shape following six months on the sidelines.

Therefore, Juventus could consider adding a new attacker to the fold, especially if an inviting opportunity presents itself.

The Bianconeri have been linked with various profiles, including Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori.

But according to Tuttosport journalist Massimo Pavan, Duran has been added to Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist.

The Villains signed the young Colombian from Chicago Fire in January 2023 for circa 16 million euros, and have recently armored with a contract valid until June 2030, illustrating their great faith in the player’s capabilities.

Although Ollie Watkins remains the first choice for Unai Emery, Duran has cemented himself as the club’s ultimate super-sub, showcasing a knack for scoring goals off the bench.

This season, the Colombian international has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, with the majority of his outings coming as a second-half substitute. The source estimated the youngster’s value at circa 30 million euros.

While the Premier League boys unlikely to deprive themselves of the striker’s services at this stage, it should be noted that two clubs had pulled off a complicated operation in the summer when Douglas Luiz signed for Juventus with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea heading in the opposite direction.