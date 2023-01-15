As evidenced by the club’s devastating routing at the hands Napoli, Juventus is a club that needs bolstering, with some players displaying below-par performances on several occasions this season.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have set their sights on three young up-and-comers from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian club has been acting as one of the best talent factories in European football. The likes of Sadio Mané and Erling Haaland had developed their skills in Wals-Siezenheim.

The first youngster tracked by Federico Cherubini is Strahinja Pavlovic, a young defender who has already become a regular feature for the Serbian national team. The 21-year-old is a left-footed centre-back blessed with exceptional physical strength.

The second man on the list is 20-year-old Luka Sucic. The attacking midfielder is an emerging Austrian talent with wonderful playmaking skills. This season, he has contributed with five assists in his 12 appearances in Austria’s Bundesliga.

Finally, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Noah Okafor. The Switzerland international has exploded to the scene this season with seven goals in the league and three in the Champions League. The 22-year-old striker is also courted by Milan.

Nonetheless, the source believes that Pavlovic remains the main priority for the Old Lady, as the club must absolutely bolster its defensive department with a new acquisition.